575 W. Westchester Ave.
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

575 W. Westchester Ave.

575 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

575 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool and beautiful grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have any available units?
575 W. Westchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have?
Some of 575 W. Westchester Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 W. Westchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
575 W. Westchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 W. Westchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 W. Westchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 575 W. Westchester Ave. offers parking.
Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 W. Westchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 575 W. Westchester Ave. has a pool.
Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 575 W. Westchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 575 W. Westchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 W. Westchester Ave. has units with dishwashers.

