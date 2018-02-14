All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue

574 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

574 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool and beautiful grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 W WESTCHESTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

