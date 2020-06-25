All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

572 W 5TH Street

572 W 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

572 W 5th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!! Rare opportunity to rent this ultra modern 3 story townhome in a quaint 7 unit complex in walking distance of ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Mill Ave & light rail. Super functional floor plan is perfect for roommates w/ a private bathroom for each bedroom. Contemporary industrial loft with hardwood, stained concrete & tile flooring, exposed brick & ductwork, stunning 2 story volume ceilings, frosted room partitions, wood & steel industrial staircases, upgraded plumbing fixtures, lighting & ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, maple cabinets & breakfast bar. Full-size washer & dryer included. Private 2 car garage. Unbeatable location with easy access to freeways, Sky Harbor, Downtown Phoenix & shopping/dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 W 5TH Street have any available units?
572 W 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 W 5TH Street have?
Some of 572 W 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 W 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
572 W 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 W 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 572 W 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 572 W 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 572 W 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 572 W 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 W 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 W 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 572 W 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 572 W 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 572 W 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 572 W 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 W 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
