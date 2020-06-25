572 W 5TH Street

Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/5/2020!! Rare opportunity to rent this ultra modern 3 story townhome in a quaint 7 unit complex in walking distance of ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Mill Ave & light rail. Super functional floor plan is perfect for roommates w/ a private bathroom for each bedroom. Contemporary industrial loft with hardwood, stained concrete & tile flooring, exposed brick & ductwork, stunning 2 story volume ceilings, frosted room partitions, wood & steel industrial staircases, upgraded plumbing fixtures, lighting & ceiling fans. Spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, maple cabinets & breakfast bar. Full-size washer & dryer included. Private 2 car garage. Unbeatable location with easy access to freeways, Sky Harbor, Downtown Phoenix & shopping/dining.