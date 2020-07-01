570 W 6th St

Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Downtown Tempe 3-Story Loft - FULLY FURNISHED - Property Id: 245328
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Move-in Ready.
? Chicago-style Brownstone 3-story open concept loft.
? 2 beds, 2.5 bath
? Private balcony, private indoor garage, and community pool.
? Fully equipped kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer, Large Flat Screen TV w/ Fire Stick, 1 Queen bed, 2 couch/futons, 1 large couch.
? Wifi, Gas, Water, Sewage, Trash all included. Tenant only pays Electric.
? Wifi already setup!
? 5 minute walk to Mill Ave, ASU, Whole Foods, and more. Extremely high demand area.
? Open to Full Year, Seasonal, or Monthly Leases. Please contact to negotiate pricing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245328
Property Id 245328
(RLNE5647580)