570 W 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Available 04/01/20 Downtown Tempe 3-Story Loft - FULLY FURNISHED - Property Id: 245328



FULLY FURNISHED!!! Move-in Ready.

? Chicago-style Brownstone 3-story open concept loft.

? 2 beds, 2.5 bath

? Private balcony, private indoor garage, and community pool.

? Fully equipped kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer, Large Flat Screen TV w/ Fire Stick, 1 Queen bed, 2 couch/futons, 1 large couch.

? Wifi, Gas, Water, Sewage, Trash all included. Tenant only pays Electric.

? Wifi already setup!

? 5 minute walk to Mill Ave, ASU, Whole Foods, and more. Extremely high demand area.

? Open to Full Year, Seasonal, or Monthly Leases. Please contact to negotiate pricing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245328

