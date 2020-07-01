All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

570 W 6th St

570 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

570 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 04/01/20 Downtown Tempe 3-Story Loft - FULLY FURNISHED - Property Id: 245328

FULLY FURNISHED!!! Move-in Ready.
? Chicago-style Brownstone 3-story open concept loft.
? 2 beds, 2.5 bath
? Private balcony, private indoor garage, and community pool.
? Fully equipped kitchen, dining room, washer/dryer, Large Flat Screen TV w/ Fire Stick, 1 Queen bed, 2 couch/futons, 1 large couch.
? Wifi, Gas, Water, Sewage, Trash all included. Tenant only pays Electric.
? Wifi already setup!
? 5 minute walk to Mill Ave, ASU, Whole Foods, and more. Extremely high demand area.
? Open to Full Year, Seasonal, or Monthly Leases. Please contact to negotiate pricing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245328
Property Id 245328

(RLNE5647580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 W 6th St have any available units?
570 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 W 6th St have?
Some of 570 W 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
570 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 W 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 570 W 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 570 W 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 570 W 6th St offers parking.
Does 570 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 W 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 W 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 570 W 6th St has a pool.
Does 570 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 570 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 570 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 W 6th St has units with dishwashers.

