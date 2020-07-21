All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

569 W Westchester Avenue

569 W Westchester Ave · No Longer Available
Location

569 W Westchester Ave, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unique opportunity! Rent a BRAND NEW home in Tempe!! This home features 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with 2-car garage. Loaded with upgrades! Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances, updated shaker cabinets, wood-look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, 2-tone designer paint, Spacious Master bedroom with a Spa like master bathroom. Brushed nickle hardware and lighting throughout, ceiling fans, 2-in blinds and more! Wilson Townhomes offers a community pool, and grass areas. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 W Westchester Avenue have any available units?
569 W Westchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 W Westchester Avenue have?
Some of 569 W Westchester Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 W Westchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
569 W Westchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 W Westchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 569 W Westchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 569 W Westchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 569 W Westchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 569 W Westchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 W Westchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 W Westchester Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 569 W Westchester Avenue has a pool.
Does 569 W Westchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 569 W Westchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 569 W Westchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 W Westchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
