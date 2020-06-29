Rent Calculator
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM
5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D
5625 South Admirality Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5625 South Admirality Court, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom town-home in Tempe. New carpet and flooring throughout this home. Great location. $1,525.00 plus rental tax.
Call to schedule a showing. Chris at 602-230-1160.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have any available units?
5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have?
Some of 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D offers parking.
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D has a pool.
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have accessible units?
No, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 S Admiralty Ct Unit D has units with dishwashers.
