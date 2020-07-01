All apartments in Tempe
5618 S Rocky Point Rd
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

5618 S Rocky Point Rd

5618 South Rocky Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

5618 South Rocky Point Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Lakes!!! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. No carpets. All in one single level. Great Community, access to pools, lake, tennis courts and more. Landscaping included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have any available units?
5618 S Rocky Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have?
Some of 5618 S Rocky Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 S Rocky Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5618 S Rocky Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 S Rocky Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd offer parking?
No, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd has a pool.
Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 S Rocky Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 S Rocky Point Rd has units with dishwashers.

