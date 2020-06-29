5615 S CROWS NEST Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous Home in Tempe ''The Lakes'' Move-in Ready 3 bedroom 2 bath * Fully Updated * Newer Exterior Paint * Newer Dual Pane Windows * Tasteful Interior Paint * Modern Plank & Satillo Tile Flooring * Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters * Stainless Steel Appliances * Updated Maple Cabinets * Formal Living w/Fireplace * Formal Dining Room * Separate Family Room * Ceiling Fans T/O * Large Master suite w/Balconey * Bedrooms 2 & 3 Are Huge * Nice Backyard w/ Inviting Pebble-Tec Pool * Full Length covered Patio w/Mounted 50'' TV * Speakers * Plenty of Room for Patio Furniture * Community Offers Fishing * Boating * Club House Facilities Included * A Must See!!!!