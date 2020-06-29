Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 5615 S CROWS NEST Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5615 S CROWS NEST Road
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5615 S CROWS NEST Road
5615 South Crows Nest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5615 South Crows Nest Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Home in Tempe ''The Lakes'' Move-in Ready 3 bedroom 2 bath * Fully Updated * Newer Exterior Paint * Newer Dual Pane Windows * Tasteful Interior Paint * Modern Plank & Satillo Tile Flooring * Granite Kitchen & Bath Counters * Stainless Steel Appliances * Updated Maple Cabinets * Formal Living w/Fireplace * Formal Dining Room * Separate Family Room * Ceiling Fans T/O * Large Master suite w/Balconey * Bedrooms 2 & 3 Are Huge * Nice Backyard w/ Inviting Pebble-Tec Pool * Full Length covered Patio w/Mounted 50'' TV * Speakers * Plenty of Room for Patio Furniture * Community Offers Fishing * Boating * Club House Facilities Included * A Must See!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have any available units?
5615 S CROWS NEST Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have?
Some of 5615 S CROWS NEST Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5615 S CROWS NEST Road currently offering any rent specials?
5615 S CROWS NEST Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 S CROWS NEST Road pet-friendly?
No, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road offer parking?
Yes, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road offers parking.
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have a pool?
Yes, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road has a pool.
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have accessible units?
No, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 S CROWS NEST Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 S CROWS NEST Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College