Well cared for community. Apartment has 18 inch tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and ready to be occupied. Laundry room on premisis with 2 washers and 2 dryers and 1 covered parking space per unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Some of 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
