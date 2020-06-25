539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Well cared for community. Apartment has 18 inch tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and ready to be occupied. Laundry room on premisis with 2 washers and 2 dryers and 1 covered parking space per unit.