Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive

539 W Pebble Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Location

539 W Pebble Beach Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Well cared for community. Apartment has 18 inch tile flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and ready to be occupied. Laundry room on premisis with 2 washers and 2 dryers and 1 covered parking space per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have any available units?
539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have?
Some of 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive offers parking.
Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have a pool?
No, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have accessible units?
No, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 W PEBBLE BEACH Drive has units with dishwashers.
