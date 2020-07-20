Rent Calculator
536 W 18th St
536 W 18th St
536 West 18th Street
·
536 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
5 bedroom/2 Bath Main house plus additional pool room!! And Pool w/covered patio. Easy care desert landscaping and close to ASU and City of Tempe Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 W 18th St have any available units?
536 W 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 536 W 18th St have?
Some of 536 W 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 536 W 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
536 W 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 W 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 536 W 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 536 W 18th St offer parking?
No, 536 W 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 536 W 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 W 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 W 18th St have a pool?
Yes, 536 W 18th St has a pool.
Does 536 W 18th St have accessible units?
No, 536 W 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 536 W 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 W 18th St has units with dishwashers.
