536 W 18th St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

536 W 18th St

536 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 West 18th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
5 bedroom/2 Bath Main house plus additional pool room!! And Pool w/covered patio. Easy care desert landscaping and close to ASU and City of Tempe Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 W 18th St have any available units?
536 W 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 W 18th St have?
Some of 536 W 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 W 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
536 W 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 W 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 536 W 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 536 W 18th St offer parking?
No, 536 W 18th St does not offer parking.
Does 536 W 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 W 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 W 18th St have a pool?
Yes, 536 W 18th St has a pool.
Does 536 W 18th St have accessible units?
No, 536 W 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 536 W 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 W 18th St has units with dishwashers.
