Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace internet access furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Adorable rental , fully furnished and ready for move in. 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 patio areas, spacious family room, high ceilings and close to EVERYTHING that Mesa Riverview, Cub stadium area has to offer, Tempe Marketplace is only minutes away. Lots of shopping, restaurants and activities nearby. Available for immediate move in. Includes all utilities and internet.