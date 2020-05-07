516 W LA JOLLA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace carpet oven

Perfect 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet four plex - Fresh paint and newer carpet - Refrigerator, washer and dryer included - Covered parking - Close toe shopping, freeways, etc - Next to Dwight Park too - Assistive pets only, please