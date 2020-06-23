Beautifully remodeled unit in the Heart of Tempe. This 1 bed 1 bath offers modern wood tile throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Unit offers covered parking and storage unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
516 E HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 E HUNTINGTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.