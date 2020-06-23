All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
516 E HUNTINGTON Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

516 E HUNTINGTON Drive

516 East Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

516 East Huntington Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled unit in the Heart of Tempe. This 1 bed 1 bath offers modern wood tile throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Unit offers covered parking and storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
516 E HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
516 E HUNTINGTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 E HUNTINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College