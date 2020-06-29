514 W LA JOLLA Drive

514 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282 Kyrene-Superstition
Perfect 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet four plex - Fresh paint and newer carpet - Refrigerator, washer and dryer included - Covered parking - Close toe shopping, freeways, etc - Next to Dwight Park too - Assistive pets only, please
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
