505 W 6TH Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing Multi-Level Townhome! With a view of ''A'' mountain from the second floor great room. Both bedrooms have a master bathroom. Den on ground level floor has 1/2 bath. Enjoy walking distance to Mill Ave. Community Pool. 2 car garage with epoxy coating.