All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 505 W 6TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
505 W 6TH Street
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:49 PM

505 W 6TH Street

505 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

505 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Multi-Level Townhome! With a view of ''A'' mountain from the second floor great room. Both bedrooms have a master bathroom. Den on ground level floor has 1/2 bath. Enjoy walking distance to Mill Ave. Community Pool. 2 car garage with epoxy coating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 W 6TH Street have any available units?
505 W 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 W 6TH Street have?
Some of 505 W 6TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 W 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 W 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 W 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 W 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 505 W 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 W 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 505 W 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 W 6TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 W 6TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 505 W 6TH Street has a pool.
Does 505 W 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 505 W 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 W 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 W 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College