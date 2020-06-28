Amazing Multi-Level Townhome! With a view of ''A'' mountain from the second floor great room. Both bedrooms have a master bathroom. Den on ground level floor has 1/2 bath. Enjoy walking distance to Mill Ave. Community Pool. 2 car garage with epoxy coating.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
What amenities does 505 W 6TH Street have?
Some of 505 W 6TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
