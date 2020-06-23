All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4924 South Hazelton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4924 South Hazelton Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4924 South Hazelton Lane

4924 South Hazelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4924 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Tempe, Az. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,792 sq ft of living space. Features tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have any available units?
4924 South Hazelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have?
Some of 4924 South Hazelton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 South Hazelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4924 South Hazelton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 South Hazelton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 South Hazelton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane offer parking?
No, 4924 South Hazelton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 South Hazelton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have a pool?
No, 4924 South Hazelton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4924 South Hazelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 South Hazelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 South Hazelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College