4853 S Mill Ave
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

4853 S Mill Ave

4853 South Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4853 South Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1415cca054 ---- Inviting 3 bed / 1.5 bath Townhome in the Tempe Gardens walk through the a lovely grassy common area and mature trees shading the path to your new townhome. Unit feels like home with the warm neutral pallet throughout the entire unit. The kitchen was recently re-done in a lovely gray with updated cabinets and counter tops that include a breakfast bar. The kitchen includes built in dishwasher and has a fridge included. The first floor also has a family room that leads you to the patio for perfect indoor/outdoor living and is rounded out by the laundry closet and half bath. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and full bathroom. Two covered parking spots behind the unit just steps outside the patio along with a storage shed. Community includes a pool and play ground. Max 2 pets with additional $250 per pet. Sorry No Section 8 $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 S Mill Ave have any available units?
4853 S Mill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4853 S Mill Ave have?
Some of 4853 S Mill Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 S Mill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4853 S Mill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 S Mill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4853 S Mill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4853 S Mill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4853 S Mill Ave offers parking.
Does 4853 S Mill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4853 S Mill Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 S Mill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4853 S Mill Ave has a pool.
Does 4853 S Mill Ave have accessible units?
No, 4853 S Mill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 S Mill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 S Mill Ave has units with dishwashers.

