4853 S Mill Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1415cca054 ---- Inviting 3 bed / 1.5 bath Townhome in the Tempe Gardens walk through the a lovely grassy common area and mature trees shading the path to your new townhome. Unit feels like home with the warm neutral pallet throughout the entire unit. The kitchen was recently re-done in a lovely gray with updated cabinets and counter tops that include a breakfast bar. The kitchen includes built in dishwasher and has a fridge included. The first floor also has a family room that leads you to the patio for perfect indoor/outdoor living and is rounded out by the laundry closet and half bath. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and full bathroom. Two covered parking spots behind the unit just steps outside the patio along with a storage shed. Community includes a pool and play ground. Max 2 pets with additional $250 per pet. Sorry No Section 8 $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit