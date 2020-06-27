Rent Calculator
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM
4809 S LA ROSA Drive
4809 South La Rosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4809 South La Rosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bdrm in duplex in great neighborhood with upgrades, spacious floor plan, appliances. Rent includes water/trash/sewer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have any available units?
4809 S LA ROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have?
Some of 4809 S LA ROSA Drive's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 4809 S LA ROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4809 S LA ROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 S LA ROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive offer parking?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have a pool?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 S LA ROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 S LA ROSA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
