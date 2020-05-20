All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4806 S Dorsey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4806 S Dorsey Lane
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

4806 S Dorsey Lane

4806 South Dorsey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4806 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4806 S Dorsey Lane Available 08/09/19 4806 S Dorsey - 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Tri-Level, Granite Counters! Pool - Nice open floor plan. Pool plastered in 2015. New AC unit in 2015. New roof in 2014. Granite counters in kitchen. Lots of updates. Tons of space. All appliances included. 5 bedroom 4 bathroom less than 3 miles from ASU!

Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!

http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/

Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be Thursday and Friday afternoon at predetermined times. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Application Process and Renting

Application anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application. If you application is successfully process you will receive a confirmation email.

Application Approval For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent. Please email Admin@KrkRealty.com a list of your applicants to confirm if all have been received.

Lease Signing Once application is approved a lease signing appointment will be scheduled at our office, usually within 2 business days. All individuals who are available should be present, for those who cannot come the lease will be sent out for electronic signature. Payment of Security Deposit is required at lease signing in cashier check form.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in Cashier Check at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence. Additionally the City does not want Fraternity Homes in neighborhoods.

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE2268494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have any available units?
4806 S Dorsey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have?
Some of 4806 S Dorsey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 S Dorsey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4806 S Dorsey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 S Dorsey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4806 S Dorsey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane offer parking?
No, 4806 S Dorsey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4806 S Dorsey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4806 S Dorsey Lane has a pool.
Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have accessible units?
No, 4806 S Dorsey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 S Dorsey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4806 S Dorsey Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College