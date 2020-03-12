All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4716 South Kenwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4716 South Kenwood Lane
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:57 AM

4716 South Kenwood Lane

4716 S Kenwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4716 S Kenwood Ln, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,855 sq ft of living space in Tempe, AZ. Features include tile floors and carpeting, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have any available units?
4716 South Kenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have?
Some of 4716 South Kenwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 South Kenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4716 South Kenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 South Kenwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 South Kenwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane offer parking?
No, 4716 South Kenwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 South Kenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4716 South Kenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4716 South Kenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 South Kenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 South Kenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College