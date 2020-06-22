All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

468 W BOLERO Drive

468 West Bolero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

468 West Bolero Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT HOME IN PRIME TEMPE LOCATION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GREAT ROOM. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ATTRACTIVE TILE IN KITCHEN, DINNING AND BATHS. NICE GRASS AREA IN THE BACKYARD. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have any available units?
468 W BOLERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 W BOLERO Drive have?
Some of 468 W BOLERO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 W BOLERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
468 W BOLERO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 W BOLERO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 468 W BOLERO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 468 W BOLERO Drive does offer parking.
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 W BOLERO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have a pool?
No, 468 W BOLERO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have accessible units?
No, 468 W BOLERO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 W BOLERO Drive has units with dishwashers.
