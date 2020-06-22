468 W BOLERO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

GREAT HOME IN PRIME TEMPE LOCATION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GREAT ROOM. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ATTRACTIVE TILE IN KITCHEN, DINNING AND BATHS. NICE GRASS AREA IN THE BACKYARD. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.