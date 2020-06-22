468 West Bolero Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284 Parke Tempe
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT HOME IN PRIME TEMPE LOCATION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GREAT ROOM. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. ATTRACTIVE TILE IN KITCHEN, DINNING AND BATHS. NICE GRASS AREA IN THE BACKYARD. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 468 W BOLERO Drive have any available units?
468 W BOLERO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 W BOLERO Drive have?
Some of 468 W BOLERO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 W BOLERO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
468 W BOLERO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.