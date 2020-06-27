All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4600 S Kachina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4600 S Kachina Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

4600 S Kachina Dr

4600 South Kachina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4600 South Kachina Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious Home with New Carpet and Paint. Many Updates. Eat in Kitchen Breakfast bar, Dining room, Large Living Room, Master Bedroom Suite. Great views, Backyard, Covered Patio, New Block Wall/Gate.
Beautiful community with Pool, Courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 S Kachina Dr have any available units?
4600 S Kachina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 S Kachina Dr have?
Some of 4600 S Kachina Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 S Kachina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4600 S Kachina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 S Kachina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4600 S Kachina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4600 S Kachina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4600 S Kachina Dr offers parking.
Does 4600 S Kachina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 S Kachina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 S Kachina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4600 S Kachina Dr has a pool.
Does 4600 S Kachina Dr have accessible units?
No, 4600 S Kachina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 S Kachina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 S Kachina Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College