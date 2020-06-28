All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4501 South Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4501 South Forest Avenue
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:39 AM

4501 South Forest Avenue

4501 South Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4501 South Forest Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/15/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have any available units?
4501 South Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 4501 South Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 South Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 South Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 South Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4501 South Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 South Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4501 South Forest Avenue has a pool.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4501 South Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 South Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 South Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 South Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College