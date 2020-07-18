All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

439 E BARBARA Drive

439 East Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

439 East Barbara Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020...Remodeled 3BR/2.5BA two story home in highly sought-after Marlborough Park Estates (with greenbelts, sidewalks and gated RV/BOAT parking available). Impeccably clean with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and travertine floors. N/S exposure, triple pane windows and covered patio keeps utilities down to a minimum. Backyard with mature fruit trees overlooks greenbelt providing privacy and perfect for entertaining. Bike to ASU, Phoenix Zoo, Mill Ave, Tempe Town Lake and Old Town Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 E BARBARA Drive have any available units?
439 E BARBARA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 E BARBARA Drive have?
Some of 439 E BARBARA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 E BARBARA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
439 E BARBARA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 E BARBARA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 439 E BARBARA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 439 E BARBARA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 439 E BARBARA Drive offers parking.
Does 439 E BARBARA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 E BARBARA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 E BARBARA Drive have a pool?
No, 439 E BARBARA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 439 E BARBARA Drive have accessible units?
No, 439 E BARBARA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 439 E BARBARA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 E BARBARA Drive has units with dishwashers.
