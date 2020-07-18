439 E BARBARA Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/10/2020...Remodeled 3BR/2.5BA two story home in highly sought-after Marlborough Park Estates (with greenbelts, sidewalks and gated RV/BOAT parking available). Impeccably clean with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and travertine floors. N/S exposure, triple pane windows and covered patio keeps utilities down to a minimum. Backyard with mature fruit trees overlooks greenbelt providing privacy and perfect for entertaining. Bike to ASU, Phoenix Zoo, Mill Ave, Tempe Town Lake and Old Town Scottsdale.