Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
423 S. Mitchell
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

423 S. Mitchell

423 South Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

423 South Mitchell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b97c5a08d ---- *Available NOW .Single level unit, front unit of 4-plex .Living room .Kitchen w/ range/oven and refrigerator .Dining room area .Mini blinds throughout .Storage room .One uncovered reserved parking space *Walk/bike to ASU area, less than 1/2 mile to campus and downtown Tempe Assistive animal only. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposit $100.00 Refundable Deposit $300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application. Please email us if you have any questions regarding this listing info@prsrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 S. Mitchell have any available units?
423 S. Mitchell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 S. Mitchell have?
Some of 423 S. Mitchell's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 S. Mitchell currently offering any rent specials?
423 S. Mitchell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 S. Mitchell pet-friendly?
No, 423 S. Mitchell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 423 S. Mitchell offer parking?
Yes, 423 S. Mitchell offers parking.
Does 423 S. Mitchell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 S. Mitchell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 S. Mitchell have a pool?
No, 423 S. Mitchell does not have a pool.
Does 423 S. Mitchell have accessible units?
No, 423 S. Mitchell does not have accessible units.
Does 423 S. Mitchell have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 S. Mitchell does not have units with dishwashers.
