419 E Ellis Dr Available 08/12/19 Nearby ASU - 5 Bed, 2 Bath, Pebble Tec Pool, Granite Counters Huge Kitchen Island - Great 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 car carport. New pebble tech pool. Complete yard re landscaping, some grass and lots of new plants. New appliances. New tile in baths and walkways. New paint. All in 2011. Granite counters in kitchen.



Located near Rural and Baseline - Close to ASU (2.8 miles away), downtown Tempe, freeways, shopping and dining.

Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!



http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/



Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.



Renters insurance is required

Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners

Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet

Leases beginning summer 2018 and ending either 6/30/19 or 7/31/19

Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com



Showing / Viewing Most showings will be Thursday and Friday afternoon at predetermined times. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com



Details on Application Process and Renting



Application anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application. If you application is successfully process you will receive a confirmation email.



Application Approval For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent. Please email Admin@KrkRealty.com a list of your applicants to confirm if all have been received.



Lease Signing Once application is approved a lease signing appointment will be scheduled at our office, usually within 2 business days. All individuals who are available should be present, for those who cannot come the lease will be sent out for electronic signature. Payment of Security Deposit is required at lease signing in cashier check form.



Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in Cashier Check at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.



Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence. Additionally the City does not want Fraternity Homes in neighborhoods.



Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard



