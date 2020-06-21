All apartments in Tempe
418 E. Pegasus Dr.

418 East Pegasus Drive · (785) 504-1568
Location

418 East Pegasus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020.

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pebble Tech Pool, (Fenced), Large Bedrooms, Huge Laundry Room. Master Bedroom and Guest Bedrooms all have Walk-in Closets, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Large Newly remodeled Kitchen, Newer Carpet, Newer Tile, Storage

Major Crossroads: Rural & Guadalupe. Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: ASU, Mesa Comm. College, Loop 101 & US-60,Marcos De Niza High School, Arizona Mills Mall.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have any available units?
418 E. Pegasus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have?
Some of 418 E. Pegasus Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 E. Pegasus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
418 E. Pegasus Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 E. Pegasus Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. does offer parking.
Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. has a pool.
Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 E. Pegasus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 E. Pegasus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
