418 E. Pegasus Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020.



3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Sparkling Pebble Tech Pool, (Fenced), Large Bedrooms, Huge Laundry Room. Master Bedroom and Guest Bedrooms all have Walk-in Closets, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Large Newly remodeled Kitchen, Newer Carpet, Newer Tile, Storage



Major Crossroads: Rural & Guadalupe. Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: ASU, Mesa Comm. College, Loop 101 & US-60,Marcos De Niza High School, Arizona Mills Mall.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***