3 bedroom / 1 Bath minutes from ASU Campus! Features include in unit washer/dryer and new carpet/paint throughout. Located near Jaycee Park and a short distance from Mill Ave! Easy access to public transportation and dining and entertainment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 S ROBERT Road have any available units?
410 S ROBERT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S ROBERT Road have?
Some of 410 S ROBERT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S ROBERT Road currently offering any rent specials?
410 S ROBERT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.