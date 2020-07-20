All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

410 S ROBERT Road

410 South Robert Road · No Longer Available
Location

410 South Robert Road, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom / 1 Bath minutes from ASU Campus! Features include in unit washer/dryer and new carpet/paint throughout. Located near Jaycee Park and a short distance from Mill Ave! Easy access to public transportation and dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S ROBERT Road have any available units?
410 S ROBERT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 S ROBERT Road have?
Some of 410 S ROBERT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S ROBERT Road currently offering any rent specials?
410 S ROBERT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S ROBERT Road pet-friendly?
No, 410 S ROBERT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 410 S ROBERT Road offer parking?
No, 410 S ROBERT Road does not offer parking.
Does 410 S ROBERT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 S ROBERT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S ROBERT Road have a pool?
No, 410 S ROBERT Road does not have a pool.
Does 410 S ROBERT Road have accessible units?
No, 410 S ROBERT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S ROBERT Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S ROBERT Road does not have units with dishwashers.
