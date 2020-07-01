All apartments in Tempe
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

406 E AUBURN Drive

406 East Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 East Auburn Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
*1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 E AUBURN Drive have any available units?
406 E AUBURN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 E AUBURN Drive have?
Some of 406 E AUBURN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 E AUBURN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
406 E AUBURN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 E AUBURN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 406 E AUBURN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 406 E AUBURN Drive offer parking?
No, 406 E AUBURN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 406 E AUBURN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 E AUBURN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 E AUBURN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 406 E AUBURN Drive has a pool.
Does 406 E AUBURN Drive have accessible units?
No, 406 E AUBURN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 406 E AUBURN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 E AUBURN Drive has units with dishwashers.

