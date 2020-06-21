Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3526 S SHAFER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3526 S SHAFER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3526 S SHAFER Drive
3526 South Shafer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3526 South Shafer Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Palms
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms and 2 baths
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have any available units?
3526 S SHAFER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have?
Some of 3526 S SHAFER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3526 S SHAFER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3526 S SHAFER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 S SHAFER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3526 S SHAFER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive offer parking?
No, 3526 S SHAFER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 S SHAFER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have a pool?
No, 3526 S SHAFER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3526 S SHAFER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 S SHAFER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 S SHAFER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
