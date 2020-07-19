Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 341 W Calle Monte Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
341 W Calle Monte Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
341 W Calle Monte Vista
341 West Calle Monte Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
341 West Calle Monte Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe
Amenities
in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished home with washer and dryer with full kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have any available units?
341 W Calle Monte Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 341 W Calle Monte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
341 W Calle Monte Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 W Calle Monte Vista pet-friendly?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista offer parking?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not offer parking.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 W Calle Monte Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have a pool?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have a pool.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have accessible units?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Alegre
Holdeman
North Tempe College
University Heights
North Tempe Indian Bend
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College