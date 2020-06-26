34 W GENEVA Drive

Amenities
Great Location, A Very Nice Updated Tempe home in fantastic Central Tempe neighborhood. This home is nicely done with a Newer Kitchen including Cabinets, Granite Counters, Appliances, Nice Gas Range,Sink/Disposal. Newer Wood floors in Bedrooms, Updated Bathrooms, Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included. Separate family room, Living room, Breakfast bar and eat in kitchen, Large covered patio, Block fenced yard. Close to ASU and Downtown Tempe... Sky Harbor, Light rail.. Location is Great!!