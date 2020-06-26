All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 34 W GENEVA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
34 W GENEVA Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:35 PM

34 W GENEVA Drive

34 West Geneva Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

34 West Geneva Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location, A Very Nice Updated Tempe home in fantastic Central Tempe neighborhood. This home is nicely done with a Newer Kitchen including Cabinets, Granite Counters, Appliances, Nice Gas Range,Sink/Disposal. Newer Wood floors in Bedrooms, Updated Bathrooms, Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included. Separate family room, Living room, Breakfast bar and eat in kitchen, Large covered patio, Block fenced yard. Close to ASU and Downtown Tempe... Sky Harbor, Light rail.. Location is Great!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 W GENEVA Drive have any available units?
34 W GENEVA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 W GENEVA Drive have?
Some of 34 W GENEVA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 W GENEVA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 W GENEVA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 W GENEVA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 W GENEVA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 34 W GENEVA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34 W GENEVA Drive offers parking.
Does 34 W GENEVA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 W GENEVA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 W GENEVA Drive have a pool?
No, 34 W GENEVA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34 W GENEVA Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 W GENEVA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 W GENEVA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 W GENEVA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College