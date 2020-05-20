All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
339 West Santa Cruz Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

339 West Santa Cruz Drive

339 West Santa Cruz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

339 West Santa Cruz Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have any available units?
339 West Santa Cruz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 339 West Santa Cruz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
339 West Santa Cruz Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 West Santa Cruz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive offer parking?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not offer parking.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have a pool?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have accessible units?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 West Santa Cruz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 West Santa Cruz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
