33 E ALAMEDA Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

33 E ALAMEDA Drive

33 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath. recently renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
33 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 33 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
No, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
No, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.

