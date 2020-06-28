All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

325 E HUNTINGTON Drive

325 East Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 East Huntington Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Villa Patrician

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile and Brand New Carpet flooring throughout the home, with a new water heater and new plumbing, and sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with the master bathroom, ceilings fans throughout the home, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and 2 car covered carport, a patio and so much more! Don't miss out on this lovely home in a Great location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, schools, the I-10, and 60 Freeway, this one will go fast! *Fireplace is not operational* *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have any available units?
325 E HUNTINGTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have?
Some of 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 E HUNTINGTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive offers parking.
Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have a pool?
No, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 E HUNTINGTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
