325 E HUNTINGTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile and Brand New Carpet flooring throughout the home, with a new water heater and new plumbing, and sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with the master bathroom, ceilings fans throughout the home, inside laundry with washer and dryer, and 2 car covered carport, a patio and so much more! Don't miss out on this lovely home in a Great location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, schools, the I-10, and 60 Freeway, this one will go fast! *Fireplace is not operational* *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*