Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3224 S ALBERT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3224 S ALBERT Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3224 S ALBERT Avenue
3224 South Albert Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3224 South Albert Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom 2 bath, recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have any available units?
3224 S ALBERT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have?
Some of 3224 S ALBERT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3224 S ALBERT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3224 S ALBERT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 S ALBERT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue offers parking.
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have a pool?
No, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 S ALBERT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 S ALBERT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College