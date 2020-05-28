317 W Calle Monte Vista

Amenities
South Tempe Single Family Home - Property Id: 240991
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, open floor plan, split level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, beautiful back yard with automatic sprinklers, large lot overlooks a private park and the greenbelt, great location and neighborhood, ceiling fans, tile and carpet throughout. Washer/Dryer included (new). Tempe Union High School and Kyrene Elementary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240991
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808382)