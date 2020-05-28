All apartments in Tempe
317 W Calle Monte Vista
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

317 W Calle Monte Vista

317 West Calle Monte Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 West Calle Monte Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Tempe Single Family Home - Property Id: 240991

3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, open floor plan, split level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, beautiful back yard with automatic sprinklers, large lot overlooks a private park and the greenbelt, great location and neighborhood, ceiling fans, tile and carpet throughout. Washer/Dryer included (new). Tempe Union High School and Kyrene Elementary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240991
Property Id 240991

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have any available units?
317 W Calle Monte Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have?
Some of 317 W Calle Monte Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W Calle Monte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
317 W Calle Monte Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W Calle Monte Vista pet-friendly?
No, 317 W Calle Monte Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista offer parking?
Yes, 317 W Calle Monte Vista offers parking.
Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W Calle Monte Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have a pool?
No, 317 W Calle Monte Vista does not have a pool.
Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have accessible units?
No, 317 W Calle Monte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W Calle Monte Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 W Calle Monte Vista has units with dishwashers.

