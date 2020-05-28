3139 South Fairfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level tempe 3/2.5 townhouse with hardwood floors, massive vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and paint, granite counters, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private tranquil patio, 2 garage, community pool, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.