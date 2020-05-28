All apartments in Tempe
3139 South Fairfield Drive

3139 South Fairfield Drive
Location

3139 South Fairfield Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level tempe 3/2.5 townhouse with hardwood floors, massive vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and paint, granite counters, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private tranquil patio, 2 garage, community pool, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have any available units?
3139 South Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have?
Some of 3139 South Fairfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 South Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3139 South Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 South Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3139 South Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3139 South Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 South Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3139 South Fairfield Drive has a pool.
Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3139 South Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 South Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 South Fairfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

