3123 South George Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 5:05 PM

3123 South George Drive

3123 South George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3123 South George Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Evergreen

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 South George Drive have any available units?
3123 South George Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3123 South George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3123 South George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 South George Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 South George Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3123 South George Drive offer parking?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3123 South George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 South George Drive have a pool?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3123 South George Drive have accessible units?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 South George Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 South George Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 South George Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
