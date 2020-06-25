Rent Calculator
305 E SESAME Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:21 AM
305 E SESAME Street
305 East Sesame Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
305 East Sesame Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS IS A CUTE HOUSE ON THE CORNER. UPDATED INSIDE. LARGE PATIO AND YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 E SESAME Street have any available units?
305 E SESAME Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 305 E SESAME Street have?
Some of 305 E SESAME Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 305 E SESAME Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 E SESAME Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E SESAME Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 E SESAME Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 305 E SESAME Street offer parking?
No, 305 E SESAME Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 E SESAME Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E SESAME Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E SESAME Street have a pool?
No, 305 E SESAME Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 E SESAME Street have accessible units?
No, 305 E SESAME Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E SESAME Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 E SESAME Street has units with dishwashers.
