Tempe, AZ
301 E HERMOSA Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

301 E HERMOSA Drive

301 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. Conveniently located off College just 1.5 miles from Campus. All tile and laminate floors. Sparkling pool. Yard and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
301 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 301 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 E HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 301 E HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
No, 301 E HERMOSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E HERMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 E HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
