TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER. Conveniently located off College just 1.5 miles from Campus. All tile and laminate floors. Sparkling pool. Yard and pool service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
301 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 301 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 E HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.