2966 S Country Club Way

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a66c6027 ----

*Available to view on March 8th, 2019



.Single level townhome with tile floor entry

.Dining area with Saltio tile

.Living room with sunken tile floor and door to patio.

.Kitchen with Saltio tile, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet

.Laundry room inside with washer and dryer

.Master bedroom has walk-in closet and door to patio

.Master bathroom has bathtub/shower combo and tile floor

.Desert front yard, slab patio.

.Two car carport



1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



*Security Deposits:

? $1,050.00 Refundable

? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.