Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

2966 S Country Club Way

2966 South Country Club Way · No Longer Available
Location

2966 South Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a66c6027 ----
*Available to view on March 8th, 2019

.Single level townhome with tile floor entry
.Dining area with Saltio tile
.Living room with sunken tile floor and door to patio.
.Kitchen with Saltio tile, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and pantry closet
.Laundry room inside with washer and dryer
.Master bedroom has walk-in closet and door to patio
.Master bathroom has bathtub/shower combo and tile floor
.Desert front yard, slab patio.
.
.Two car carport

*
1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

*Security Deposits:
? $1,050.00 Refundable
? $ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2966 S Country Club Way have any available units?
2966 S Country Club Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2966 S Country Club Way have?
Some of 2966 S Country Club Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2966 S Country Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
2966 S Country Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2966 S Country Club Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2966 S Country Club Way is pet friendly.
Does 2966 S Country Club Way offer parking?
Yes, 2966 S Country Club Way offers parking.
Does 2966 S Country Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2966 S Country Club Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2966 S Country Club Way have a pool?
No, 2966 S Country Club Way does not have a pool.
Does 2966 S Country Club Way have accessible units?
No, 2966 S Country Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2966 S Country Club Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2966 S Country Club Way has units with dishwashers.

