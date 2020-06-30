All apartments in Tempe
2922 South Juniper Street
2922 South Juniper Street

2922 South Juniper Street · No Longer Available
2922 South Juniper Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $85/month concession off the $2,025 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,940!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with tile floors and a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! French doors leading out to a beautiful backyard with pergola, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 South Juniper Street have any available units?
2922 South Juniper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2922 South Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
2922 South Juniper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 South Juniper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 South Juniper Street is pet friendly.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street offer parking?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not offer parking.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 South Juniper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 South Juniper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

