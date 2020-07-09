All apartments in Tempe
2693 E OAKLEAF Drive
2693 E OAKLEAF Drive

2693 East Oakleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2693 East Oakleaf Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
carpet
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is located on the 2nd level and includes all appliances. Community washer and dryer. Newer kitchen, tile, carpet, and bathroom! Covered parking, and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have any available units?
2693 E OAKLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have?
Some of 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2693 E OAKLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive has a pool.
Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2693 E OAKLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
