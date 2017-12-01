Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2664 E OAKLEAF Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2664 E OAKLEAF Drive
2664 East Oakleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2664 East Oakleaf Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BD 1 BA UNIT IN THE OAKS SUBDIVISION IN TEMPE. ALL APPLIANCES, LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE TILE COUNTERTOPS, MAPLE CABINETS, COMMUNITY POOL, COVERED PARKING, CONVENIENT LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have any available units?
2664 E OAKLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have?
Some of 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2664 E OAKLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive has a pool.
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2664 E OAKLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
