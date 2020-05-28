Rent Calculator
2631 S HOLBROOK Lane
2631 South Holbrook Lane
·
Location
2631 South Holbrook Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath, AZ Room with Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have any available units?
2631 S HOLBROOK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have?
Some of 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2631 S HOLBROOK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane offer parking?
No, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane has a pool.
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have accessible units?
No, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 S HOLBROOK Lane has units with dishwashers.
