Tempe, AZ
2520 S.plaza Dr
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:43 AM

2520 S.plaza Dr

2520 South Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2520 South Plaza Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent:$1,273 - $2,138
Leasing Info
Application Fee: $50.00
Processing Fees: $150.00
Security Deposit: $150.00

Ask about our sMAArt Savings program as a great alternative to the security deposit! Simply pay a one-time, non-refundable fee for half the cost of the normal deposit.

*Fees and deposits subject to change
Pets Allowed: 2 pets per apartment
Pet Fee: $200.00
Pet Deposit: $200.00
Monthly Pet Rent: $25.00

Pet Fees

Please be aware that fees may be adjusted based on pet weight and second pets may require additional fees/rent.
Apartment Renters Insurance

All residents are required to obtain and keep a current apartment renters insurance policy to cover liability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have any available units?
2520 S.plaza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2520 S.plaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2520 S.plaza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 S.plaza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 S.plaza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr offer parking?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have a pool?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 S.plaza Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 S.plaza Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
