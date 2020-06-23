2520 S.plaza Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent:$1,273 - $2,138

Leasing Info

Application Fee: $50.00

Processing Fees: $150.00

Security Deposit: $150.00



Ask about our sMAArt Savings program as a great alternative to the security deposit! Simply pay a one-time, non-refundable fee for half the cost of the normal deposit.



*Fees and deposits subject to change

Pets Allowed: 2 pets per apartment

Pet Fee: $200.00

Pet Deposit: $200.00

Monthly Pet Rent: $25.00



Pet Fees



Please be aware that fees may be adjusted based on pet weight and second pets may require additional fees/rent.

Apartment Renters Insurance



All residents are required to obtain and keep a current apartment renters insurance policy to cover liability.