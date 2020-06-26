All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2516 East Riviera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2516 East Riviera Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 12:56 AM

2516 East Riviera Drive

2516 East Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2516 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have any available units?
2516 East Riviera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2516 East Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2516 East Riviera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 East Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 East Riviera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2516 East Riviera Drive offers parking.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 East Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2516 East Riviera Drive has a pool.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 2516 East Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 East Riviera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 East Riviera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 East Riviera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College