2515 South Maple Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS CHARMING MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 1.75 BATHROOM IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF MILL AVE. & SOUTHERN!

FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS, PLUSH CARPET, NICE INTERIOR NEAUTRAL PAINT & NEWER FIXTURES. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN INCLUDES LARGE PANTRY, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR. ALL BEDROOM CLOSETS HAVE BUILT IN SHELVING, SLIDING DOOR FROM DINING AREA TO PATIO. STACK MAYTAG WASHER/DRYER. DOUBLE DOOR BEDROOM OFF OF LIVING ROOM COULD BE USED AS A DEN/OFFICE! ENJOY THE SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL! CLOSE TO ASU, U.S. 60 FREEWAY, LOOP 101 FREEWAY, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, SKY HARBOR AIRPORT, AND SO MUCH MORE! ***LEASE INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH***OWNER PREFERS NO COLLEGE STUDENTS****



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.