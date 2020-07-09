All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2515 South Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2515 South Maple Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2515 South Maple Avenue

2515 South Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2515 South Maple Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS CHARMING MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 1.75 BATHROOM IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF MILL AVE. & SOUTHERN!
FEATURING VAULTED CEILINGS, PLUSH CARPET, NICE INTERIOR NEAUTRAL PAINT & NEWER FIXTURES. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN INCLUDES LARGE PANTRY, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR. ALL BEDROOM CLOSETS HAVE BUILT IN SHELVING, SLIDING DOOR FROM DINING AREA TO PATIO. STACK MAYTAG WASHER/DRYER. DOUBLE DOOR BEDROOM OFF OF LIVING ROOM COULD BE USED AS A DEN/OFFICE! ENJOY THE SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL! CLOSE TO ASU, U.S. 60 FREEWAY, LOOP 101 FREEWAY, DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, SKY HARBOR AIRPORT, AND SO MUCH MORE! ***LEASE INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH***OWNER PREFERS NO COLLEGE STUDENTS****

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
2515 South Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 South Maple Avenue have?
Some of 2515 South Maple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2515 South Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 South Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2515 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 2515 South Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2515 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 South Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2515 South Maple Avenue has a pool.
Does 2515 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2515 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 South Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College