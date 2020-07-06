Rent Calculator
2461 E MANHATTON Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM
2461 E MANHATTON Drive
2461 East Manhatton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2461 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have any available units?
2461 E MANHATTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have?
Some of 2461 E MANHATTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2461 E MANHATTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2461 E MANHATTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 E MANHATTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive offer parking?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
