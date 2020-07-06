All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

2461 E MANHATTON Drive

2461 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2461 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Knoell Tempe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath, Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have any available units?
2461 E MANHATTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have?
Some of 2461 E MANHATTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 E MANHATTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2461 E MANHATTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 E MANHATTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive offer parking?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive has a pool.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 E MANHATTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2461 E MANHATTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

